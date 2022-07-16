23,902 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 647,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,638,000 after acquiring an additional 126,266 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 8,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,219,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.50. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

