2,200 Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Bought by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 1,847.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,306,000 after acquiring an additional 385,318 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,236,000 after acquiring an additional 193,589 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $31,621,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Assurant by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,359,000 after acquiring an additional 80,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,278.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 50,759 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Stock Performance

AIZ opened at $166.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.55 and a 200-day moving average of $172.18. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.18 and a 52-week high of $194.12. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.89. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.48.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

