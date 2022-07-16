2,000 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.07 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $51.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

