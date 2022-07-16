1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $23,478.01 and approximately $38,960.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000947 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004838 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00052798 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024397 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001853 BTC.
1MillionNFTs Coin Profile
1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.
Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs
Receive News & Updates for 1MillionNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1MillionNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.