187,436 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 187,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,961,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,912,000 after acquiring an additional 569,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,089,000 after purchasing an additional 305,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,374,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,130,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,209,000 after purchasing an additional 321,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $157.97 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.20. The company has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,736 shares of company stock worth $1,235,911. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. UBS Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.84.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

