11,565 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Celanese by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Celanese by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $108.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $104.74 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.59 and a 200-day moving average of $145.75.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.19.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

