10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Cowen

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $90.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

TXG has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair downgraded 10x Genomics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.86.

10x Genomics Trading Down 17.1 %

TXG opened at $35.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.55. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.86. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $191.15.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $129,506.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,239,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,692.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $129,506.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares in the company, valued at $47,239,516.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1,315.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

