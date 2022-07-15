Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $217,620.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $217,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,175.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $213,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $216,940.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $228,476.16.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total value of $207,460.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $219,840.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,529,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,031. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of -0.60. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $404.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.39.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

