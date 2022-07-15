Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.50

Zoltav Resources Inc. (LON:ZOL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.50 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06). Zoltav Resources shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.12), with a volume of 8,000 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.58, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of £14.91 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 13.92.
Zoltav Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.
