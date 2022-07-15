ZKSpace Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One ZKSpace token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSpace has a total market cap of $10.60 million and $513,872.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZKSpace has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZKSpace Profile

ZKSpace’s genesis date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org.

ZKSpace Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

