Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at B. Riley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZION. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.62.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $48.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 345.5% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,672,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

