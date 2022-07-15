Zeusshield (ZSC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9,771.00

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. Zeusshield has a market cap of $103,831.83 and $9,771.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

