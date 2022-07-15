Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.43.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $87.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.05.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.11). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 1,710 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $51,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 25,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $751,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

