Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Hits $0.0093 on Top Exchanges

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 14th. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $603,390.45 and approximately $14,354.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004845 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,630.90 or 1.00010025 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

ZEFU is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

