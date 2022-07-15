Zcoin Market Capitalization Hits $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002333 BTC.
- Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000675 BTC.
- AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Coinversation (CTO) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.
Zcoin Coin Profile
Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Zcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.