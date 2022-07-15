ZBG Token Price Reaches $0.0089 on Top Exchanges (ZT)

ZBG Token (ZT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZBG Token has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $195,523.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZBG Token coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004784 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,907.63 or 1.00082127 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE.

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.