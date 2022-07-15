YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $234,722.00

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. YFDAI.FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $158,561.28 and $234,722.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for $39.78 or 0.00190070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00055373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00025693 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001906 BTC.

YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Profile

YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. The official website for YFDAI.FINANCE is yfdai.finance . YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF

YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFDAI.FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFDAI.FINANCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YFDAI.FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

