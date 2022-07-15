Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered Yamana Gold from an outperform rating to a tender rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$9.25 to C$7.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cormark raised their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$7.15 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$690.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$60.12.

Shares of TSE YRI opened at C$6.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 31.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.39. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.78 and a 52-week high of C$8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$559.77 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

