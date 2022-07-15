XSGD (XSGD) Market Capitalization Achieves $68.19 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $68.19 million and approximately $285,379.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00003521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00064718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00018367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 117,557,164 coins and its circulating supply is 94,528,176 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

