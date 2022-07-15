XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

XPO stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $45.09 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.02.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $103,216,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $92,223,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4,327.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 607,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,194,000 after acquiring an additional 593,353 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

