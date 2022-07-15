Xcel Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in MongoDB by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $278.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 0.91. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.39 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $182,056.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,613,017.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,185 shares of company stock valued at $23,594,636. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.22.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

