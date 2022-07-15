Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,723 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Amgen Hedge Fund Trading

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 19.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 107,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

Shares of AMGN opened at $245.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.82.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

