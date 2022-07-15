Xcel Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.23.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $169.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $115.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.