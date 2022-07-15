Xcel Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Hedge Fund Activity

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after buying an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

