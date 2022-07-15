Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $5.88 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,563 shares during the period. General Electric makes up approximately 1.6% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hedge Fund Activity

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in General Electric by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $61.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -6.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

