Xcel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,070 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 2.4% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Shares of BA stock opened at $147.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.86. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15. The company has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

