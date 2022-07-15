Xcel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $714.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $713.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $870.03. The company has a market cap of $740.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.57 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $872.79.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

