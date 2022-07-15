X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Trading Down 1.9%

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.63 and last traded at $19.88. Approximately 1,277,585 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 373% from the average daily volume of 270,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Brightworth raised its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 429,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 54,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 30,415 shares during the last quarter.

