WOWswap Achieves Market Cap of $444,428.57 (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. WOWswap has a total market cap of $444,428.57 and approximately $7,300.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003587 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00051943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024270 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001936 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io.

Buying and Selling WOWswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

