Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Price Target Cut to €64.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($65.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Worldline in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Worldline from €72.00 ($72.00) to €59.00 ($59.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Worldline from €60.00 ($60.00) to €49.00 ($49.00) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Worldline in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

OTCMKTS:WRDLY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.83. 58,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,054. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04. Worldline has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $50.18.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

