Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Lowered to GBX 4,000

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,500 ($53.52) to GBX 4,000 ($47.57) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 123.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($34.49) target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.11) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,500 ($41.63) to GBX 3,300 ($39.25) in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($34.49) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,575.36 ($42.52).

Wizz Air stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,789.50 ($21.28). The company had a trading volume of 519,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,761. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 1,664 ($19.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,478 ($65.15). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,427.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,173.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

