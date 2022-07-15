WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Shares Down 0.5%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.31 and last traded at $58.77. 311,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 273,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.56.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 15.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 171,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,353 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at about $628,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 469,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.