WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Stock Price Up 0.2%

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.89 and last traded at $30.64. Approximately 2,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 40,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 55.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 59,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 47,224 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 192.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 49,611 shares during the period.

