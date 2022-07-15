WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.70 and last traded at $27.80. Approximately 437,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 912,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period.

