Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Winmark has raised its dividend payment by an average of 153.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $203.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.53 and its 200 day moving average is $214.94. Winmark has a 12 month low of $183.93 and a 12 month high of $277.99.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 124.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Winmark by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Winmark by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Winmark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WINA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

