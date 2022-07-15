WinCash (WCC) Market Capitalization Tops $120,163.77

WinCash (WCC) traded up 43.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, WinCash has traded 236.9% higher against the dollar. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0801 or 0.00000382 BTC on exchanges. WinCash has a market cap of $120,163.77 and $31,288.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00044131 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io.

WinCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

