Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Shares Down 4.4%

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) was down 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 60,172 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 34,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The stock has a market cap of $33.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams Industrial Services Group news, Director David A. B. Brown purchased 34,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $53,062.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 712,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,009.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. B. Brown purchased 24,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $42,717.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 746,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,059.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 80,602 shares of company stock valued at $128,202. Company insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Williams Industrial Services Group by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams Industrial Services Group by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

