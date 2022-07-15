Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Westlake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.45.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $91.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.84. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Westlake will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.09%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,667,523.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,706,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Westlake by 515.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,980,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Westlake by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 441,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,460,000 after purchasing an additional 86,852 shares during the period.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

