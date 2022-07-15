Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Shares Down 5.3%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.08. 9,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 16,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, June 17th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52.
Western Forest Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFSTF)
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
