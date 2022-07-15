Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.03

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and traded as high as $8.16. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 21,815 shares changing hands.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.
