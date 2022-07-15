Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.03

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and traded as high as $8.16. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 21,815 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

