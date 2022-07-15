WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Lowered to $150.00 at KeyCorp

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.00.

WCC stock opened at $101.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.08 and a 200 day moving average of $123.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $93.80 and a 52 week high of $144.43.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.43. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 21,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth $3,529,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

