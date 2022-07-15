Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. Welltower also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.84-$0.87 EPS.

Welltower Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.43. Welltower has a 1 year low of $76.56 and a 1 year high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $99.00 target price on Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,124,000 after purchasing an additional 134,847 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 10.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,036,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,937,000 after purchasing an additional 298,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Welltower by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 931,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,550,000 after purchasing an additional 168,161 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Welltower by 42.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,702,000 after purchasing an additional 250,312 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Welltower by 19.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,280 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

