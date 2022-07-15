Wells Fargo & Company Raises Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $43.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s current price.

WERN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 1.0 %

Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.61. 6,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,897. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average is $41.69. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $764.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.