Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Old West Investment Management LLC

Old West Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WFC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.72. 1,564,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,559,068. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $146.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.