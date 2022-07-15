Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Insider Buying and Selling

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WFC stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09. The stock has a market cap of $146.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

