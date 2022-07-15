Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $100.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WOLF. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wolfspeed to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.00.
Wolfspeed stock opened at $74.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average is $90.86. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.33.
Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.
