Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $60.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $60.93 on Monday. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average of $70.37.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 48.57%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after buying an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

