Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CDEV. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Centennial Resource Development from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $5.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 5.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $347.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 603,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 218,161 shares during the period.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

