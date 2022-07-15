Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $287.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $287.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ODFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.76.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.3 %

ODFL stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.27. 15,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,946. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $335,106,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $1,217,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.