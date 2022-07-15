Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $56.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.93.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,620,000 after buying an additional 825,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,118,000 after buying an additional 820,214 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941,674 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,413,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,641,000 after purchasing an additional 462,315 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,626,000 after buying an additional 543,571 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

